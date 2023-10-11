Bring Back Alan– Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Tells NPP

Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has called on the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to extend an invitation to former stalwart of the party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, to reintegrate him back into the party.

Mr. Kyerematen, a former Minister for Trade and Industry, resigned from the NPP on September 25, declaring his intention to lead an independent movement in the upcoming 2024 elections. He cited intimidation against his supporters and the party being controlled by a select few as reasons for his decision.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, however, believes that reaching out to Mr. Kyerematen is the key to resolving all issues.

He urged the NPP leadership to make every effort to convince Mr. Kyerematen to return to the party, stating that the move could result in a beneficial outcome for both parties.

“I think that every effort must be made, even if it’s a one percent possibility, let’s see what will come out of it. We are talking about Alan’s situation, where we are saying that let’s still engage if he will come back. To now go into specifics will be a difficulty, it may hamper the reconciliation I’m suggesting. It’s possible to bring him back,” the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs opined in a media interview.

Mr. Kyerematen’s decision to run independently has sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, as he has been a staunch member of the NPP for many years, and is widely recognized for his contributions to the party and his roles in various government positions.

It remains to be seen whether the NPP leadership will take up the Majority Leader’s appeal and make the necessary overtures to Mr. Kyerematen to convince him to reconsider his decision to break away from the party.

By Vincent Kubi