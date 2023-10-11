Okuapenhene Mourns With Kufuor

The Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III on Wednesday accompanied by a tall list of sub-Chiefs from the Akuapem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, stormed the Peduase residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor to sympathize with him over the death of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III upon his arrival went to the main podium to exchange greetings with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira Bawumia, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the former Speaker, Mike Quaye before greeting the widower, Mr. Kufour and his family.

The Chiefs from the Akuapem traditional area, who were dressed in black and red attires on their arrival displayed their cultural dance as customs and traditions demand in solidarity with the former President at the one-week observance of his wife at the funeral grounds.

Other prominent chiefs such as the Chief of Juaben, Daasebre Otuo Sereboe, who is the chairman of the Council of State, among other chiefs from the Ashanti Region were in attendance to mourn with President Kufuor.

Several Ministers of state, as well as Members of Parliament also stormed Mr. Kufuor’s residence on Wednesday to mark the one-week observance of the passing of his late wife, Theresa Kufuor.

Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, 1st October 2023 at her home after with a prolonged illness at the age of 88.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday announced to hold a State Funeral on November 16, 2023, for late Theresa Kufuor.

BY Daniel Bampoe