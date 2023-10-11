Akufo-Addo Announces State Funeral For Theresa Kufuor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that former First Lady Theresa Kufuor will receive a state funeral on November 16.

The decision was made as a personal gesture from the president, disregarding any formal protocols.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his high regard for Mrs. Kufuor, describing her as a dignified and respected woman.

“It is an appreciation of my regard for her and I have the power and I will exercise it,” President Akufo-Addo stressed, adding that “she deserves it. …a verified and dignified woman”.

The funeral rites will begin in Accra on November 16 and conclude in Kumasi on November 18, with a one-week observance on Wednesday, October 11.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed his availability to attend both the state burial service and the final funeral rites.

He had known Mrs. Kufuor since 1961, as her brother, J. H Mensah, was his political mentor.

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, served as the First Lady of Ghana from January 2001 to January 2009. After her death on October 1, President Akufo-Addo issued a directive for Ghana flags to be flown at half-mast for seven days as a sign of respect, which ended on October 9.

