‘Bring Back Bolga-Bawku-Pulmakom Road Contractor’

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch in the Upper East Region has attributed the suspension of work on the Bolga-Bawku-Pulmakom road to the government’s inability to pay the contractor for the work done so far.

The leadership of the party in the region has given the government two weeks to pay or talk to the contractor to get back to work, or else the party would mobilize its members and all affected persons to demonstrate their displeasure against the government for what they described as careless-attitude towards the project.

The NDC says the government’s inability to raise funds for the contractor, is largely due to its reckless borrowing, careless expenditure, and inability to fight corruption, all of which have directed state funds into private pockets, thereby denying the state funds to pay for projects.

“…this government, due to its reckless borrowing, careless expenditure, and insatiable penchant for corruption, has led us all to this mess of economic quagmire. The people of the Upper East Region cannot certainly be the sacrificial lamb for this ineptitude and incompetence.”

The Regional Communications Officer, Abdullah Salifu Jonathan said at the “Upper East Region must know”, press conference.

It was held at the party’s Regional office at Zuarungu, which the party says will host many series in the coming weeks and months.

According to the NDC, the Brazilian contractor, Queiroz Galvao MI, had made efforts to get the government to pay a portion of its debt, to be able to sustain its operations on the road, but the government could not, hence the decision to suspend work on the road.

“…our sources within the construction firm indicate that about four hundred (400) workers on the project have been laid off. This gives credence to the fact that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government has failed to honor its financial obligation to the contractors hence the reason they have abandoned the site.” Mr. Salifu revealed.

He said the party and its members and the many affected persons are serious with the ultimatum given to the government, adding, “…we will demonstrate our anger and dissatisfaction with this government and the whole world will see how government’s careless posture is affecting our development, health and even individuals progress.”

He said, “We believe that if President Akufo-Addo cuts down the needless expenditure through reduction of the size of his government, suspension of the needless National Cathedral project, and eschew the unbridled profligacy, it will make enough savings to complete essential projects such as the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Polmakom road, the Navrongo-Naaga road, the Chuchuliga-Sandema-Fumbisi-Wiesi road, Missiga-Kulungungu road project, among others.”

The Bolgatanga-Bawku-Polmakom road was originally to cost 127 million Euros when it commenced under this government. It was expected to be done by March 2023, according to a consultant to the project.

The NDC leadership believes that the cost is very much likely to increase due to the increase in prices of items and the need to re-work some portions of the road that have deteriorated due to the delay.

The project includes the construction of three new bridges at the Kulaa River at Bolga which is 30% completed, the Red Volta at Tilli which is 80% completed, and the White Volta at Kobore which is yet to start.

The project is very important to the Upper East Region since this single road the project connects over 7 local assemblies in the region.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Zuarungu