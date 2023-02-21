Mahama Declares For 2024 Presidential Race

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has formally declared his intention to contest for President in the 2024 general election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The two-time defeated Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress announced his third coming on Tuesday when he met with the Minority caucus at his Cantonments office in Accra.

In attendance at the meeting were former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former NDC Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi, and former Information Minister, under the late President Jerry Rawlings, Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

Already, the majority of the NDC MPs have unanimously endorsed Mr. Mahama as their choice.

Mr. Mahama will be seeking probably his last attempt to become president again after failing in his previous two attempts.

The former President suffered two humiliating defeats in 2016 and 2020 to incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

On Monday, the leadership of four unions – Motor Riders Union, True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union, and Abossey Okai Spare-part Dealers Association, petitioned John Mahama, urging him to contest for the Presidency.

The NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairmen, Ashie Moore has also endorsed Mr. Mahama, and promised to pay his GH¢500K filing fee as well as the Constituency Chairmen in the Greater Accra Region also declaring their support and endorsement for Mr. Mahama.

Meanwhile, some NDC youth in the Volta Region also want John Mahama to run unopposed for the flagbearership race of the party ahead of the polls.

The group believes that there “is no need for flagbearer elections, but instead, the party should directly endorse the former president as flagbearer of the party for the 2024 presidential elections”.

Mr. Mahama is expected to contest the presidential primaries of the NDC with the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu who is also lacing his boot to join the race.

-BY Daniel Bampoe