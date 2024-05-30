British Council Ghana Marks 80th Milestone

The British Council office in Accra

The British Council in Ghana is commemorating its 80th anniversary with celebrations focusing on its significant contributions to Ghana’s cultural and educational landscape.

To mark this significant milestone, the Council has planned a series of events and initiatives in June, including but not limited to: co-sponsoring the ‘Unsung category’ in the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards; hosting a music summit to dialogue on the state of the local music industry, introduce the British Council So-Creative Learning platform, and musical performances; holding a dissemination event to share insights from commissioned research on the contribution of UK Alumni to national development; hosting Masterclass workshops on the music business for capacity building of music artists and industry players and organising an awards night to recognise partners and staff for their contributions.

These were contained in a press release dated May 28, 2024 and signed by Susan Amu, Regional Head of Communications, British Council, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Under the theme, “80 years of building connections, understanding and trust; turning legacies and lessons into innovation and impact,” the anniversary celebrations aim to honour the organisation’s rich history and its impact on generations of Ghanaians.

Nii Doodo, Country Director of British Council Ghana, remarked: “As an organisation, we are very proud of our achievements as one of the organisations that have profoundly impacted the lives of young people in Ghana over the years. Through this anniversary, we seek to consolidate our gains, celebrate our successes, and continue the legacy of exposing young people to global opportunities.”

Background

Since 1944, the British Council has sought to develop and improve relations between the United Kingdom and Ghana through programmes that showcase its expertise in sectors such as pre-tertiary and higher education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), arts and culture, among many others.

Over the past 80 years, the British Council Ghana has achieved numerous milestones, including investments in developing Ghana’s human capital through scholarship initiatives, support for entrepreneurial efforts of young men and women, and fostering best teaching and learning practices between schools in the UK and Ghana.

Through its various projects, such as Blazing Trails, the Challenge, the Innovation for African University (IAU), So-Creative E-Learning, VET Toolbox and the Investment Climate Reform Facility, the British Council has supported thousands of young Ghanaians with skills and resources to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavours.

Additionally, initiatives like the then DFID Global School Partnerships and Connecting Classrooms have facilitated cross-cultural exchange and collaboration between schools in Ghana and the UK.

As the British Council Ghana celebrates its 80th anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust, and nurturing the next generation of leaders and changemakers in Ghana.