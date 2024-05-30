Ghana Music Awards Pre-Party Tomorrow

All roads in Accra on Friday evening will be leading to the Marina Mall where Soho and Simply Irresistible, a leading corporate entertainment platform, will host a memorable pre-party for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2024.

It’s going to be a truly exciting night, full of entertainment on Friday night, May 31, at the Ghana Music Awards pre-party 2024.

The party, which will commence at 7pm, promises to usher music fans into the main awards night on Saturday, June 1 on more entertaining note.

There will be performances from some selected artistes who will be backed up with live band performance.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards, organised by events management firm, Charterhouse, is an ultimate night of music, fashion and unforgettable performances, celebrating excellence in Ghanaian music.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

A number of A-list Ghanaian disc jockeys (DJs), including DJ Mensah, DJ Aligation, DJ Solo, DJ Phantom, and MC DJ Viper will perform at the pre-party.

Simply Irresistible is a premier corporate networking and entertainment event held every Friday evening (from 7pm to 4am) at the Soho Bar.