MUSIGA Takes Workshop To The North

Samuel Kofi Agyemang

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will hold its capacity building programme for members in the northern part of the country on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31 respectively as part of the ‘Leveraging Digital Tools to Generate Revenue’ project.

This workshop, sponsored by the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF), aims to empower musicians and foster professional growth within the industry by equipping them with digital skills.

Representatives from the three regions, Northern Region, Upper East and Upper West will participate in the workshop, which is a training of trainers session to acquire the necessary skills to navigate the digital terrain of the music industry.

The General Secretary of MUSIGA, S. Kofi Agyemang indicated that, “Considering the rapid changes in the music business and the fact that the whole business is now digital, from production to consumption, it’s important that we equip our members with the necessary skills to enable them compete favourably in the business and thrive.”

The workshop facilitator, Kwabena Ofei-Kwadey Nkrumah, aka Spikey, said, “It’s essential that our creatives understand that content creation around their music is the way to generate more revenue and not just uploading your music videos, you need to understand the creation of content and how to monetise your online presence.”

Participants will be taught about the changing music landscape, how to develop a fan base, utilise technological tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create content, how to distribute, market and monetise content.

The workshop in Tamale is the third and final one in the series which has taken place in Accra and Kumasi. For the Accra workshop, participants were drawn from Western, Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions.

For the Kumasi workshop, participants were from Ashanti, Eastern and Bono Ahafo regions.

The project commenced last April and is due to end this year.