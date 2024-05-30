Amakye Dede Steals Show In London

Amakye Dede

It was a day of unforgettable fun at the Dominion Centre in London when one of Ghana’s renowned highlife musicians, Abrantie Amakye Dede, staged a concert dubbed ‘Amakye Dede Celebration Concert’ on Sunday, May 26.

Even though King Paluta and Amerado gave historic performances that night, the main act, Amakye Dede, as always enthralled the music lovers with his inventive stagecraft and had them singing along.

Amakye Dede thrilled fans with back-to-back performances at the event, which drew thousands of highlife music lovers, including friends of the highlife icon. The Dominion Centre in London hosted the sold-out show.

Amakye Dede wowed the crowd with an incredible opening act, bringing fans to their feet with hits like ‘OdoDabaabi’, ‘Sika Ne Barima’, ‘OdoBi De3 Saa’, and ‘AkwadaaWesoa’.

The chorus of every song his band performed was sung by music fans due to the catchy pace and lyrics of his songs.

The band opened the evening with a set of upbeat highlife songs, setting the mood for an exciting performance even before Amakye Dede arrived.

Nearly every person in the auditorium was compelled to dance because his songs were so catchy and for the whole three-hour long concert, the highlife legend gave the music fans enough to cheer about.

Many of the music enthusiasts in attendance turned into instant photographers, using their phones to snap images of Amakye Dede during his performance on stage.

Amakye Dede’s invitation to King Paluta to play with him on stage for the first time in London was one of the night’s highlights.

The reception King Paluta received was tremendous, particularly after he played ‘Aseda’ without using any instruments.

Amerado followed, keeping the crowd energised and jamming to all of his tunes, and the mood stayed high.

The live band played an amazing set, with every instrument harmonising to provide a deep, rich sound that reverberated across the entire space.

By George Clifford Owusu