British Ghanaian Hits Major Streams On Amazon Prime With Once Upon A Family Film

Once Upon A Family, a film by British Ghanaian producer Eunice Oheneba Asiedu has been receiving massive attention following its streams on the worldwide platform Amazon Prime.

The film joins the list of other world-class productions streaming on the major platform since last week.

Before Amazon, the film has already been enjoying massive streaming success on the popular American streaming platform Tubi.

Producer Eunice Asiedu who is also an actress has said that she is hopeful the success of her film on these major platforms will chart a new course for Ghanaian films internationally.

“I’m encouraged to do more to put Ghana movies on the world stage. The aim is to put Ghana on the map,” she indicated.

She added that major opportunities are abound out there but the first step to attracting them is for local Ghanaian filmmakers to enliven the standard of their productions.

“Local filmmakers should aim at quality productions to get there. Government should also support the creative arts more,” she stated.

Once Upon A Family was released in 2018. Directed by Pascal Amanfo and stars top actors such as Kofi Adjorlolo, Mercy Jonson, Halima Abubakar, Fella Makafui, Kisa Gbekle, Paulina Oduro and a host of others.

The film is a story of a complicated Ghanaian family and the dark secrets they wished to hide – but all come to light during the family reunion of a lifetime.