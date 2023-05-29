Support My Economic Reforms- Akufo-Addo Tells Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal may not solve all of Ghana’s problems immediately, it is a positive step forward for the country’s future.

He stated that this agreement with the global financial experts will provide the necessary support for the Ghanaian economy to recover in due course

Mr. Akufo-Addo has announced that the country’s recent agreement with the Fund will help to restore confidence and reopen avenues that have been closed to the country in recent years.

Speaking in a televised speech to the nation on Sunday night, Akufo-Addo stated “Access to the IMF facility will not spell the immediate end of the difficulties we are presently facing. But the fact that we’ve been able to negotiate such a deal sends a positive message to our creditors and investors,”

He went on to highlight that the IMF deal will help to restore confidence in the Ghanaian economy that has been profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that the deal will also help to reopen avenues that have been closed to Ghana in recent years, such as access to international capital markets.

He added that the deal will lead to the resumption of infrastructure projects that have stalled.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the government will require the support of Ghanaians to implement the reforms that are essential for the deal to work successfully.

The President has also urged Ghanaians to remain optimistic and hopeful about the future of the country’s economy. He emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring that Ghana becomes a prosperous nation with greater economic opportunities for all its citizens.

He highlighted the crucial role of the IMF deal in restoring long-term stability to Ghana’s economy.

The announcement of this deal is welcomed as it comes at a time when Ghana is facing serious economic challenges that have impacted the livelihoods of many.

By Vincent Kubi