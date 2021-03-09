British Royal Family Reacts To Meghan, Prince Harry Race Allegations

The Royal Family of Britain has reacted to the race allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Buckingham Palace in a statement , it was taking seriously the issues of race recently raised by Prince Harry and his mixed race wife, Markle.

In the statement, the British Royal Family indicated that the issues raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “concerning”.

But the Royal Family stayed that it will deal with those issues “privately.”

In the statement, the Palace observed that the “recollections may vary.”

But the Family announced that the claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan in their recent interview with US television personality, Oprah Winfrey, were “taken very seriously”.

It would be recalled that in the “tell it all” interview, Meghan informed Oprah Winfrey that Prince Harry had been asked by an unnamed family member “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

The Palace has therefore assured that the Sussexes would “always be much loved family members”.

Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the modern Royal Family.

According to the statement, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, reports say the Palace responded after crisis meetings involving senior royals in the wake of the interview.

In the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan spoke about racism, mental health, the media and other members of the Royal Family.

Below is the statement of the Royal Family

By Melvin Tarlue