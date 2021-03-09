GTLE Registration Portal Not Open – NTC Debunks Claims

The Management of the National Teaching Council (NTC) has debunked news alleging that the 2021 Teachers Licensure Examination will be written by the end of March.

According to NTC, candidates for the exams should disregard information regarding the 2021 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) circulating on social media.

It said candidates “are therefore entreated to study hard as they wait for the exams which will be conducted very soon.”

“ We will keep our candidates updated as and when reliable information is made available about the NTC portal for Ghana Teachers License Exam Registration”.

It added that “NTC regret any information put out on the above, what was not correct”.

“We urge teachers to keep preparing for the next Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE). Areas of examination include numeracy, Literacy, and Essential professional skills.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke