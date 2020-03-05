Broke Guys Should Not Approach Me- Fantana Warns

Fantana

Songstress Fantana is available for a relationship but insists she is not available for just any kind of man.

According to her, she places premium on money in relationship. So, though she is seeking for a man in her life, if you are a ‘broke’ guy, you dare come close to her.

The songstress’ comment follows claims that Ghanaian men are scared to approach her.

“Yes, I don’t know why but they are afraid to approach me and I don’t know… I don’t know why,” she was quoted by Peacefmonline.

“… Don’t be afraid, but if you are not rich don’t approach me. If you are rich you can approach me,” she disclosed.

Her reason was however that “you can’t love me if you can’t buy me gifts and everything that I need, then you don’t love me. I am not going to chop love.”

To her, she lives an expensive life, so she can’t afford to be with a ‘broke’ guy.

“I have to pay my bills, I have to do my nails, my hair, my bags, my pants, my shoes and all the things I need,” she said.

Fantana is among the current crop of youngsters rising on the music scene. For her, however; it is money over love.

By Francis Addo