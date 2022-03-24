‘Brother Sammy, Wife Divorced’

Brother Sammy and wife

A woman believed to be a close friend of gospel musician Brother Sammy’s wife, has alleged that the couple is divorced.

According to her, the wife has returned drinks the musician took to her family to seek her hand in marriage about four months ago.

The revelation comes a few days after Bro Sammy came public that his wife accused him of occultism and infidelity, and that they were no longer having sexual affairs.

“My wife came to Ghana and got pregnant. However, she had an ectopic pregnancy and the doctor said we need to take the baby out to save her life.

“I discussed it with her and she agreed, since that was the best for her life. I left my wife at the hospital in the care of two of the boys I live with and went home with my daughter,” he disclosed on UTV on Saturday.

“One of the guys I left my wife with told her I’m an occult, and that when I left the hospital I went to sleep with another woman in our matrimonial home. My wife had kept all of these away from me while in Ghana and only made me know when she left. I feel betrayed and I’ve decided not to ever sleep with her again. I don’t want another ectopic pregnancy for her to say I’m going to use her for juju,” he added.

However, the lady who claimed she is a friend of the wife, in a viral TikTok video on Tuesday, alleged that Sammy lied about happenings in his marriage. She said the wife has left the marriage.

“Brother Sammy lied. The wife has divorced him. She took his drinks back. He is begging her, but the girl said she won’t accept him back. Brother Sammy lied, he didn’t speak the truth…Obaa Yaa has said she doesn’t want him again,” the lady alleged in her video, which she asked folks on TikTok to share.

By Francis Addo