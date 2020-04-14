Bryan Acheampong Donates GHC821,000 To 7 Constituencies

Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi in the Eastern Region has donated items and cash totaling GHC821,000 to seven constituencies and health facilities in the Region.

The beneficiary constituencies are Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, Abirem, Mpraeso, Nkawkaw, Abetifi and Suhum.

The donation which included 107,000 pieces of hand sanitizers at the tune of GHC481,000; and an amount of GHC20,000 was given to each of the beneficiary district hospitals.

The Abetifi MP also set up a GHC200,000 Regional Contingency Fund to support the remaining hospitals and health centres across the region.

The constituencies also received an amount of GHC20,000 each for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Mr Acheampong said the donation was to support the constituencies in the fight against the Covid-19.

He said the Coronavirus is real and urged the public to follow all the health and safety protocols needed to defeat the pandemic.

He said that “giving to those in need is not charity, it’s humanity”.

The beneficiary MDCEs who received the cash thanked the MP for his kind gesture.

BY Daniel Bampoe