Oko Boye Vetting Fast Tracked

Dr Bernard Oko Boye

The appointments committee of Parliament is fast tracking the vetting of deputy Minister of Health designate, Dr Bernard Oko Boye.

He is expected to be vetted by the MPs tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15, at about 10am.

Dr Oko Boye who is MP for Ledzokuku in Teshie was nominated for the position last week before parliamentary sittings were suspended by the Speaker, Prof Mike Oquaye.

The procedures leading up to the vetting including invitations for memoranda about the nominee appear to have been abridged leading to tomorrow vetting.

He was nominated by President Akufo-Addo to replace Alexander Kodwo Abban who has been reassigned as Deputy Minister for Communications, replacing Vincent Sowah Odotei, MP for La Dadekotopon, whose appointment has been revoked.

Dr. Oko Boye is expected to bring his expertise to bear in Ghana’s fight against coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue