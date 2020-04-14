Opare-Ansah Supports Orphans

Frederick Opare-Ansah (left)

Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region Frederick Opare-Ansah, has donated assorted items to orphanage homes in his area.

The items included 20 bags of rice, 200 pieces of tissues, 20 crates of beverages, 2 Veronica buckets, 4 gallons of handwashing soap, 4 gallons of alcohol-based sanitizers, 100 pieces of cooked and packed rice, 50 boxes of biscuits, 20 boxes of cake biscuits and 100 pieces of fairly used clothing.

The beneficiary homes were Jehovah Rapha Orphanage Home and the Trotor Baptist Orphanage Center where the MP donated the items to mark the Easter celebration with the orphans.

The MP said he was committed towards the improvement of the lives of the less privileged and the vulnerable in the constituency.

Mr. Opare-Ansah encouraged the public to adhere to safety measures being put in place by the Ministry of Health and government to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The heads of the two orphanages who received the items thanked the MP for his kind gesture and also showing love to them during the Easter Celebration.

BY Daniel Bampoe