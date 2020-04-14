TUC Cancels May Day Parade

Yaw Baah

The Panning Committee of the 2020 annual May Day parade has canceled the provramme, the Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), Yaw Baah has announced in a press statement.

”On behalf of the Organized Labour’s National May Day Planning Committee, I regret to inform all workers and the general public that all 2020 May Day activities have been canceled in compliance with the Restriction of Movement of Persons and ban on public gathering nationwide directive.

The TUC while congratulating frontline health, utility and security personnel, urged workers to abide by the hygiene protocols as a means of stopping the pandemic.