Jay Kay Industries Donates To Covid-19 Fund

Jay Kay Industries and Investments Limited has donated a cheque for GHC100,000 to the COVID-19 Trust Fund set up by the government to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

In addition, 100 Veronica Buckets valued at GHC50,000 procured locally was donated to strengthen government’s ongoing social activities to help stop the pandemic from spreading.

In a presentation to COVID-19 Trust Fund chairperson, Justice Sophia Akuffo and other government officials at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, the management of Jay Kay Group expressed solidarity with the Ghanaian people and pledged their support in the fight.

The delegation from Jay Kay was made up of the Director, Pawan Aidasani and Biju Prabhaakaran, Chief Financial Officer.

Jay Kay Industries and Investments Ltd commended government for the drastic and decisive measures taken to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Other Donations

The company also donated GHC9000 to feed the vulnerable in Avenor and its localities in Accra; GHC10,000 corporate donation to CEO Network Ghana and GHC5,000 corporate donation to Indian Association Ghana.