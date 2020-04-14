GB Foods Supports Covid-19 Fund

GB foods, producers of Gino products, has donated GHC100,000 plus goods worth GHC250,000 to the Covid-19 trust fund.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, managing director of GB Foods, David Afflu, indicated the company was touched by the exemplary leadership showed by President Akufo-Addo, hence the donation.

With over 40 years of business spanning several African countries, GB foods with Gino, Jumbo, Pomo tomato paste as some of the flagship products, the company with its origin from Barcelona, Spain has a well flourished production factory employing hundreds of Ghanaians in its global food chain.

Presenting the cheque, Mr Afflu said the company will continue to partner government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We as a company takes safety and health issues very seriously and that is why we are here to donate to the fund and we are doing so because we trust and believe in the leadership of the President to see the country through this unfortunate development because it is only in an atmosphere of peace and disease free that business like ours can grow, Mr. Afflu added.

GB before the presentation at the Jubilee had made similar cash donation of GHC60,000 to the Noguchi Medical Research Centre and food products worth GHC130,000 to feed the needy. Receiving the cash and items donated, the chairperson of the Covid-19 trust fund, Justice Sophia Akufo acknowledged the contribution of GB foods to the Ghanaian economy.

“I must admit Gino is a household name and a regular feature in most meals at home but we are particularly happy with this donation and we promise every penny of it will be used for the benefit of the vulnerable in society, she stated.