CPA Commends Gov’t For Reliefs On Water, Light

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has lauded the Government of Ghana for offering reliefs on water and electricity during the coronavirus outbreak.

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently announced a three-month free water supply nationwide, indicating that government was also going to absorb light bills.

CPA in a statement dated April 14, says “Water supply to our homes has been made free for the months of March, April and May 2020 and also in addition that no consumer should be disconnected on their water service during the period under mention.”

“On the issue of Electricity Supply, the President directed that, Electricity has been made free for consumers who have an average monthly consumption of 50 KWA and below (Lifeline Consumers) and 50% reduction as a relief for Residential and Commercial consumers who consume electricity above the lifeline limit for the months of April, May and June using their March consumption pattern as a benchmark,” it recounted.

The announcements of these reliefs by the President, the statement noted, is seen by the CPA as a good gesture and measure to help mitigate the effects of the COVID -19 on Consumers of Water and Electricity in the country.

“We urge all implementing agencies and operators mandated to ensure that the category of consumers who are to enjoy these reliefs as announced by the President do so without any discrepancies and anomalies.”

“We also wish to indicate that if there are any set procedures, guidelines, or information meant for beneficiary consumers within the stated tariff classes these agencies should make them publicly available.”

“We are asking consumers who believe they might not be enjoying the reliefs as stipulated should contact our office on the following numbers 026 -815-0309, 0302 -737-205 or on our Social Media Handles (Twitter@ConsumersGh and on our Facebook Page: Consumer Protection Agency Ghana

We entreat you all to wash your hands regularly to stay a distance away from each other of at least a meter or two(Social distancing) to avoid being infected from droplets that might emit from the sneeze, cough, or sputum of an infected person standing very close by.”

By Melvin Tarlue