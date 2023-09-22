Bryan Acheampong Predicts 97% Votes For Bawumia In Eastern Region

Bryan Acheampong

In an exclusive interview, Minister of Food and Agriculture who doubles as the MP for Abetifi, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, is predicting that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will receive overwhelming endorsement from NPP delegates in his quest to lead the party.

The minister said the vice president is poised to annex 97% of votes in the NPP flagbearership contest set for November 4 in the Eastern Region.

Dr. Bawumia is facing fierce competition from Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh, but Dr. Acheampong firmly believes that the race is already decided in favor of the Vice President.

Expressing his confidence in Dr. Bawumia, Bryan speaking on GHOne TV political show, State of Affairs, stated “At this time of the night, I don’t see where any other candidate is going. I don’t see anybody else beating His Excellency the Vice President.” He also mentioned the importance of weighing strength, stating that even though other candidates may have some support, it would not be enough to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

When referring to the other candidates, Dr. Acheampong stated, “If you look at the route to victory for all the other candidates, I don’t see any route to victory for any of my respected senior aspirants in the game. I have looked at the Eastern Region permutation, and it is likely that one candidate can get over 97% of votes in the Eastern Region.”

He further revealed that based on available data, Dr. Bawumia is expected to receive at least 97% of the votes in the Eastern Region.

He emphasized that other regions also show no path to victory for any of the other candidates.

This prediction by Dr. Bryan Acheampong has sparked anticipation and speculation within the NPP as the flagbearer contest quickly approaches.

Supporters of the other candidates are now left to strategize and rally support in order to challenge Dr. Bawumia’s expected dominance in the Eastern Region.

As the November 4 deadline draws near, all eyes will be on the NPP flagbearer contest, awaiting the ultimate outcome and the contender who will lead the party to victory in the upcoming elections.

By Vincent Kubi