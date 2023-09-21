Gunmen Attack Buses in Pusiga, 9 Feared Dead

In a shocking and tragic incident, two buses traveling from Cinkaasi in neighboring Togo to Bawku were ambushed by unknown gunmen, resulting in the loss of at least nine lives, according to reports.

The assailants, who remain unidentified at this time, blocked the buses at the Gbewaa College of Education police barrier in Pusiga and launched a deadly assault, leaving several individuals injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers suddenly appeared and swiftly surrounded the buses, trapping the passengers inside. Without warning, they opened fire indiscriminately, causing panic and chaos among the passengers.

The motive behind the attack and the identities of the gunmen are still under investigation, with authorities working tirelessly to apprehend those responsible.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the injured individuals were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. Medical staff and first responders are working diligently to provide the necessary care to those wounded in the attack, hoping to stabilize their conditions and ensure their full recovery.

Tragically, despite the efforts of medical professionals, nine individuals allegedly succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Their bodies have been transferred to a local morgue, where they will undergo further examination and await identification by their grieving families.

The news of this shocking attack has sent shockwaves throughout the region, prompting authorities to heighten security measures and launch a thorough investigation.

The safety of the public remains a top priority, and law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent any further acts of violence.

Local residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities promptly. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing threats faced by innocent civilians in the region and the need for strengthened security measures to protect their lives and well-being.

As investigations into this horrific attack continue, the thoughts and condolences of the community go out to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives in this senseless act of violence.

The local authorities have assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice, and they remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in the region.

