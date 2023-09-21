Cecilia Dapaah Blasts OSP, Denies Ownership Of Real Estate Company

Cecilia Dapaah

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has denied allegations that she owns a real estate company and uses aliases to cover up her transactions.

The allegations were made by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in court documents that accused her of undisclosed and undeclared real estate business.

The documents also alleged that she had unexplained large cash sums of money, which her house helps allegedly helped themselves to, and that she had no evidence of the said amounts having been lawfully declared and subjected to any statutory payments.

However, Dapaah’s personal assistant, Kofi Mensah stated that the OSP’s allegations were false statements and a trial by public opinion.

He dismissed the allegation that Dapaah operates a real estate company with a ‘fake identity’ and argued that her only involvement in real estate was purchasing an apartment at Kpone affordable housing scheme for her late mother and later decided to sell it off.

On the issue of the bank account that was allegedly still sending her money, Mensah explained that it was present to receive the donations of her late brother during the funeral, and the donations were later used to open an account for her.

Mensah advised the public to treat the allegations with the contempt they deserve and for the OSP to desist from its trial by media.

He also pointed out that Dapaah’s husband constantly receives cash from people whose building projects he supervises.

The personal assistant stated that the OSP is only engaging in a trial by public opinion which is illegal using the media to create public disaffection for the family and prejudicing the courts by the sentiments of citizens.

“Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah has never owned a real estate business. She bought a Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) apartment at Kpone affordable housing scheme for her late mother and later decided to sell it off. How that translates to her owing of a real estate business beats human imagination.”

On the issue of Bank account of Cecilia Dapaah’s dead brother still sending her money, Kofi Mensah explained that the bank was present to receive the donations of her late brother during the funeral and right after the funeral the donations were used to open an account. Madam Cecilia Dapaah and her elder sister’s (Madam Alice Dapaah) were signatories to the account..

“Does that warrant a headline that her late brother is signing cheques and sending her money”?, he asked.

“On the issue of the money being hidden in obscure places in the house concealed in wraps and clothes, he retorted that it does not make any sense and that it is a figment of their OSP’s imagination.

“Has the OSP forgotten that the husband of Madam Cecilia Dapaah constantly receives cash from people whose building projects he supervises?

“The public is advised to treat the publications and allegations with the contempt they deserve, The OSP is advised to desist from its fiendish delight in trial by the press”.

By Vincent Kubi