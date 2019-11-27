Bubba Jenkins In Ghana For Year of Return

Bubba Jenkins

Bubba Jenkins, an American mixed martial artist and former collegiate wrestler who is currently the MMA world champion, is in Ghana.

He arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, November 26 at about 4:00pm.

Bubba, who traced his roots back to Ghana, is back home as part of ‘2019 Year Return’ programme by government.

Ahead of his trip to Ghana, he had said in a video which was circulated on social media that he was super excited to come to Ghana.

He also revealed that his dad died in Ghana.

“My father died in Ghana so I am coming to see some of the things that he did, some of the places he was at. I am also coming to get some of the famous Ghana Jollof and hangout with my boy Shatta Wale. It is going to be an exciting homecoming,” he indicated.

According to him, he became a Shatta Wale fan after his collaboration with Beyoncé on ‘The Lion King’ album. He also showered praises on Ghana music in general and how is it making waves in America.

Bubba Jenkins is expected to be hosting a charity event in town.

He would also interact and inspire the youth of Ghana on any platform he is put on.

The ‘Year of Return Ghana 2019’ initiative by the government is to mark 400 years since the slave trade started.

President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the programme in September 2018 in Washington, D.C. for Africans in the diaspora, giving fresh impetus to the quest to unite Africans on the continent with their brothers and sisters in the diaspora.

A number of African-Americans have already visited Ghana as part of the programme. Among them were Boris Kodjoe, Michael Jai White, Anthony Anderson, Idris Elba, Jidena, Samuel L Jackson and Deborah Cox.

This December, thousands more are visiting Ghana as part of the programme, and Bubba is one of them.

By Francis Addo