I Have Not Quit Producing Movies – Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh

Actress Zynnell Zuh has responded to allegations that she has abandoned her movie production career because her last self-produced movies didn’t do well on the movie market.

In an interview with NEWS-ONE, she said, “I just went on a little break to focus on getting a law degree. I’m working on a new project now.

“I spent $70,000 on ‘When Love Comes Around’ in 2013/2014. It was in cinemas in Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya. It was licensed by Africa Magic, Netflix and Ibaka TV. I made profit but it just took longer than expected because it was my very first production and so I made a lot of mistakes which I have learned from. Same with my second movie, ‘Anniversary’, we made profit but it took some time,” she added.

Zynnell started acting in 2004. Her first on-screen appearance was in the TV series, Sticking To The Promise, by Point Blank Media.

Among her movie credits are ‘The Table’, ‘Life & Living It’, ‘Different Shades of Blue’, ‘Adams Apple’, ‘For Better For War’, ‘Single Six’, ‘Seduction’, ‘Temptation’, ‘Wannabe’, ‘Deadline’ and others. She has also won several awards and got nominations for other ones.

She then went behind the camera to start producing movies in 2014/ 2015.

As a producer, she has three movies to her credit ‒ ‘When Loves Comes Around’, ‘Love Regardless’ and ‘Anniversary’.

Asked if she has ever regretted producing movies, she said, “Not at all. In fact, I enjoy it as much as I enjoy acting and I will be doing more of producing moving on.”

She also refuted claims that her absence in movie production has got something to do with her activities in the fashion industry, ‘slaying’ on the red carpets and on Instagram.

“Our industry has been on the decline for some time now. Most producers have slowed down, including me, because of school and also to recoup moneys spent on one of my movies. That is why I haven’t been seen on the screen in a while. I turn down a lot of jobs as well because I personally don’t see how they will project my career. I’m very picky with everything, including movie productions, but thank God there have been some good productions I have been featured in. So my fans should watch out. They include ‘Gold Coast Lounge’, which is premiering first in Ghana on January 3, 2020 and also ‘Shadows’ which will be premiering in Atlanta in February 2020 . In the absence of work (filming or producing), I have my fashion activities to keep me busy,” she indicated.

By Francis Addo