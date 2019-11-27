Ghana Post, Allianz Launch ‘Post Insurance’

Gideon Ataraire, MD, Allianze Insurance Ghana (left) and James Kwofie, MD, Ghana Post Services

THE GHANA Post Service (GPS) and Allianz Insurance Ghana have jointly launched an insurance package dubbed: ‘Post Assurance’.

The package comprises two products: Allianz Apomuden – which comes with 30 days hospital admission benefits, and Allianz Anidaso – which offers funeral benefits for the insured or the beneficiary.

With the Post Assurance, policy holders can pay premiums at the Post Office or through their mobile money wallets, and can have the opportunity to make partial withdrawals and surrender the policy.

In his address, the Managing Director of GPS, James Kwofie, said the decision to venture into insurance was informed by the need to satisfy various segments of the Ghanaian economy and to offer tailor-made services to their valued clientele.

“Ghana Post has a significant opportunity to meet the needs of customers and to promote financial inclusion in the rural settings with this service.”

“Ghana Post is a trusted brand and friendly to all and sundry,” he added.

“With a network of over 300 post offices nationwide, Post Assurance brings insurance products on the doorstep of every Ghanaian,” he said.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Allianz Insurance Ghana, Gideon Ataraire, mentioned that the aim of Post Assurance was to, among others, promote, sell and distribute life and non-life products with product innovation, affordability and education at the centre of their operations.

He said, “With Post Assurance, our aim is to ensure business and families do not collapse. We want to ensure that businesses do not collapse, family dreams do not die, children’s education is not truncated due to unforeseen circumstances and families do not move from grace to grass.”

The Head of Supervision at the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Seth Eshun, said there was the need for individuals to not only plan for their future but also plan for the future of their partners and children.

He said that when the idea came for Ghana Post to go into insurance, they felt it was a good opportunity to bring insurance closer and make it more attractive to the average Ghanaian.

He urged the general public to think more critically about their future and prepare adequately for it by purchasing insurance products.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio