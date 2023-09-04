Bugri Naabu Bragged Over His Involvement In IGP Dampare’s Appointment– Supt. Asare

Superintendent George Asare

Superintendent George Asare, a senior police officer entangled in the ongoing investigation into the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare has poured out some confidential information that the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu shared with him in connection with his influence.

According to him, the former NPP Chairman made him to believe that he had the ability to influence the President’s decision on appointing the new IGP.

He pointed out that this belief was when, Bugri Naabu made him aware about the role he played in the appointment of the IGP, saying that he (Bugri Naabu) recommended Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to the President before Dampare’s appointment as the IGP.

Superintendent George Asare shared this information when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee investigating the leaked tape on Monday, September 4, 2023.

He indicated that it was upon Bugri Naabu’s comments that convinced him to recommend COP Alex Mensah for the position of IGP, with the expectation that Bugri Naabu would use his influence to persuade the President to make the appointment.

He explained, “When we met him, in the course of our conversation, he did indicate that he recommended the current IGP to the President.”

Superintendent Asare also accused Bugri Naabu, of fabricating stories against him.

Supt Asare stated that some of the comments attributed to him captured on the tape are the invention of Bugri Naabu and not directly from him.

He claimed that he went to Mr Naabu’s office on his invitation after the former NPP northern regional chairman informed him that the government was scouting for a new IGP and asked him for recommendations.

He added that he made three recommendations to Mr Naabu, including COP Alex Mensah and Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO.

By Vincent Kubi