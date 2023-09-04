Bugri Naabu Recommended Spiritualists To Fight IGP Dampare- Supt Asare Confirms

Bugri Naabu

Superintendent George Asare, a senior police officer implicated in the plot to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has made a shocking revelation during his appearance before a parliamentary committee investigating the matter.

Asare disclosed that former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, recommended the use of Mallams (spiritualists) to aid their efforts in removing the IGP both physically and spiritually.

Asare testified that Bugri Naabu proposed the involvement of three Mallams to help them in their mission.

The former NPP chairman allegedly provided examples of instances where he had offered spiritual assistance to individuals seeking higher positions. Although Asare objected to the idea, Bugri Naabu insisted on seeking spiritual aid to achieve their goal.

Denying any personal interest in lobbying for the position of IGP, Asare revealed that it was Bugri Naabu who initiated the conversation.

In the private conversation, Naabu purportedly emphasized the need to fight both physically and spiritually. Asare recollected Bugri Naabu mentioning specific Imams who could offer prayers and suggested three Mallams, some of whom resided in the North and others in Bugri Naabu’s village.

Asare expressed frustration over the leaked audio, claiming that the tape had been doctored to remove his objection to involving Mallams.

He believed that the individual responsible for altering the recording had malicious intentions by selectively editing the content to malign him.

The parliamentary committee investigating the alleged plot to oust IGP Dampare is expected to further examine the revelations made by Superintendent Asare.

The leaked tape and Superintendent Asare’s testimony have raised concerns over potential unlawful activities involving Bugri Naabu, and highlighted the need for a thorough investigation.

The involvement of spiritual means in political matters has also sparked debate among the public, as many believe such practices should have no place in the democratic process.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has not commented on the developments surrounding the leaked tape and Bugri Naabu’s alleged involvement.

The investigation by the parliamentary committee is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as new information emerges.

By Vincent Kubi