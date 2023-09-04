Rita Dominic Denies Twins Again

Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has once again denied claims that she took delivery of a set of twins on Sunday.

The rumor which started in September 2022 was again cEntertainment irculated on sociadominicsl media on Sunday.

“Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, welcome a set of Twins,” some tweets claimed.

However, the actress who got married over a year ago said, “You know you are lying.”

Rita Dominic had a big traditional wedding with her husband Fidelis Anosike in April 2022. Many showbiz personalities like Chidi Mokeme, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Ini Edo, and others from Nigeria’s entertainment join the ceremony to celebrate with them.

People are happy for her for allegedly welcoming a set of twins but Rita Dominic said it is a lie.