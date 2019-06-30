Bugri Naabu Enskinned Namong Daan II

Namong Daan II

The Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, has been enskinned as the Chief of Namong at Yunyoo in the North East Region.

He was enskinned by the Overlord of Mamprugu , Nayiri Mahami Sheriga II.

The former NPP Northern Regional Chairman’s Chieftaincy title is Namong Rana.

He became the chairman of Real Tamale United football club where he worked alongside the late vice president Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

In 1987, he became the national chairman of the National Contractors Association.

He was a member of the national council of the NPP.

The former NPP chairman, showed interest in the Northern Regional Chairmanship seat which he contested in 2010 but was beaten by Haruna Tia Suleman.

The 2010 defeat did not discourage him as he contested again in 2014 where he was elected the Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP.

The newly Enkainned Namong Daan II after the ceremony thanked the Nayiri for the Chieftaincy title.

He told DGN Online that he would not rely only on government for development in the area.

He stated that he would use his connections to bring developmental projects to the Namong area.

The Namong Daan II lamented about the lack of portable water, electricity, health facility and educational institutions in the area.

“I will travel outside the country and use my connections to appeal to NGOs and other or organizations to bring development to Namong,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu