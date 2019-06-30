3 Wounded In Asawase Clash

At least three people have been injured at Asokore-Mampong in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region after violent clashes broke out between supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The incident happened on Friday at the precinct of the Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) office in the constituency during the ongoing limited registration exercise in the area.

DGN Online gathered that the fighting began when the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarack reportedly attacked one NPP supporter, Zeinab Jibril.

Zeinab is said to have pulled the veil of a lady – the MP had brought to the registration centre to register – to know her identity.

She had suspected the lady to be an alien in the constituency after MP Muntaka alleged the ruling party was conniving with electoral officials to register people at night.

Other NDC supporters also joined in the attack when the NPP supporters at the venue went to Zeinab’s rescue, leading to a fight.

In the course of the melee, windscreens of vehicles were smashed, while three people sustained injuries on the cheek, ear and hands.

All the injured were treated and discharged by the Manhyia Government Hospital on Friday shortly after the incident.

MP Muntaka Mohammed has not been available for comment on the incident under investigation by the Asokore-Mampong District Police Command.

The constituency has a history of violence between the two major political parties competing for the parliamentary seat and votes.

On Thursday, a similar incident occurred over registration of some senior high school students for which the two parties were made to sign an undertaking to allow peace to prevail.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi