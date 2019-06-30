Ghanaian Pilot Wins West Africa Aviation Man Of The Year

Captain Solomon Quainoo

A RENOWN Ghanaian pilot, Captain Solomon Quainoo, on Friday June 29, 2019, won the BALAFON Aviation Man of the Year in West Africa award.

The award ceremony dubbed: ‘Accra Weizo’ was organised by ATQ News at the La Palm Beach Resort in Accra.

The awards instituted by the publishers of ATQ News in 2009, recognises companies and individuals who have excelled and contributed immensely to the growth of aviation, travel, tourism and hotel business in West Africa.

Captain Quainoo in October 2018 made history by being the first pilot and African to fly Emirates flagship double-decker aircraft A380 to Ghana Kotoka International Airport’s newly constructed Terminal 3.

Being the first Ghanaian ever to …

CPP Invites Ghanaians To Republic Day Prayer

BY Melvin Tarlue

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has invited Ghanaians to a three-day national prayer and fasting as the country marks the 2019 edition of the Republic Day.

CPP made the call in a statement signed by its Acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr.

The statement said the call to prayer was part of the CPP’s 70th anniversary celebration.

Ghana attained Republican status in 1960, three years after it gained independence from Britain.