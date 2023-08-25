Bugri Naabu Swerves IGP Probe Committee

Bugri Naabu

Former Northern Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, failed to appear before a seven-member committee set up to probe a leaked tape involving top police officers and him.

The committee, led by Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, convened for the first time on August 24, 2023 to hear from the first witness.

However, a letter from Mr. Naabu’s lawyer cited his client’s ill-health as the reason for his absence.

Atta Akyea expressed dissatisfaction with the reason given, stating that unless it was a life-threatening illness, it was not a sufficient excuse for not attending. He urged all witnesses to respect the committee’s timetable and emphasized the importance of time consciousness.

The committee was established by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, in response to a complaint from the Minority.

Its mandate is to investigate the authenticity of the leaked audio recording, the alleged conspiracy to remove the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and any other matters contained in the recording.

The committee is also tasked with recommending sanctions for those found guilty, making recommendations for necessary reforms, and issuing any other appropriate recommendations and orders.

The leaked audio recording reportedly features the voices of high-ranking officials from the Ghana Police Service and the NPP discussing the IGP. They are allegedly questioning the IGP’s impartiality and claiming that he has the support of former President John Dramani Mahama, implying that he is working to secure the return of the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The individuals on the tape call for the IGP’s removal before the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Bugri Naabu has denied recording the conversation.

By Vincent Kubi