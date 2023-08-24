Local Gov’t Ministry Presents 90 Motorbikes To MMDAs

Samuel K. Forson, Tamale Zonal Coordinator of SOCO presenting the keys of the motorbikes to the Northern Regional Minister , Alhassan Shani Shaibu in Tamale

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development has presented 90 motorbikes to eight Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern region under the Gulf of Guinea Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

The beneficiary districts are Gushegu, Karaga, Nanumba North, Saboba, Sagnarigu, Taletale, Yendi, and Tamale Metro.

Mr. Samuel K. Forson, Tamale Zonal Coordinator of the SOCO project, who presented the motorbikes to the Northern Regional Minister, indicated that as part of the project, a committee has been established at the community levels as community facilitators linking the community to the various district assemblies.

According to him, the motorbikes will serve as a means of transport to assist the committee members in ensuring that the Gulf of Guinea Social Cohesion (SOCO) project is implemented successfully.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhassan Shani Shaibu, who received the motorbikes on behalf of the MMDAs urged them to keep the motorbikes in good condition and use them for the purpose for which they have been given.

The Northern Regional Dean of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and the Nanumba North District Chief Executive, Abdulai Yaqoub, thanked the Local Government Ministry for the support and assured that the beneficiary assemblies will do their best to ensure that the Gulf of Guinea Social Cohesion (SOCO) project is successful.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale