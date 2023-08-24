Chief Organizes Youth To Fix Deplorable Bunkpurugu Road

Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong with the youth fixing the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri road

The Paramount Chief of the Bunkpurugu Traditional Area, Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong , has organized communal labor with the youth of the area to fix the deplorable Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri road.

The effort of the Bunkpurugu Chief is to ensure the major road that links from Nakpanduri to Yenburi (Togo border) is motorable.

Hundreds of youth and the elderly came out in their numbers to partake in the communal labor to ensure that they fix the road which has turned into a death trap.

According to the Chief of Bunkpurugu, state owner transport Metro Mass and other private transport operators like GPRTU buses could not move out or enter Bunkpurugu due to the bad nature of the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri road.

The Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu donated 20 bags of cement to support fixing the deplorable road in the area.

Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong lamented that past and present government has failed the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district woefully regarding road infrastructure

He appealed to the ruling government to ensure that the Nalerigu-Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu road is fixed as promised.

“We appeal to President Akufo-Addo and his government to fix the road, we have lost several people while others got injured severely from this area because of the bad nature of the road”.

In 2019, President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the Nalerigu-Nakpanduri-Bunkpurgu road and the Bunkpurgu township roads when he embarked on a two-day tour to the newly created region.

However, after the 2020 general election, the contractor has since packed his equipment out of the area halting the construction work.

BY Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu