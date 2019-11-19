Buhari Awards Comptroller-General Who Rejected $16 Million Bribe

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari (left)

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has awarded an Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in Nigeria for rejecting bribe.

Bashir Abubakar, according to Mr Buhari, rejected a bribe of $412,000 per container offered him by drug traffickers seeking to bring 40 containers of Tramadol into Nigeria.

That amounts to about $16, 480,000.

President Buhari, in a statement, described the Assistant Comptroller-General’s action as “a fine example of incorruptibility, worthy of emulation by all.”

He said “Nigeria will progress only if it is founded on these values of ethics and integrity.”

BY Melvin Tarlue