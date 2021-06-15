Buhari inaugurates Nigeria LNG Train 7 project

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project.

He inaugurated the project on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The Train 7 project is led by NLNG. NLNG is a joint venture between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and international oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, ENI and Total, established in 1989 to monetize Nigeria’s vast but underutilized natural gas reserves.

President Buhari commenting on the project released via his official Facebook page, said his government “will continue to work for the progress of Nigeria and hope that Nigerians will judge us fairly. Today I performed the groundbreaking for a very important project and milestone in our oil and gas sector, the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project; a project I have been passionately associated with for a long time, since the formative years of the LNG project.”

“As Minister of Petroleum Resources in 1978, I kicked off Nigeria’s first foray in the LNG Business. We have not looked back since then, and I am delighted that we have reached yet another milestone today, under my watch,” he recounted.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is much more than an Oil-producing country; what we are is in fact a Gas-Rich country with a little Oil, and our proclamation of this decade as the Decade of Gas is in line with our commitment to fully explore the abundant potentials of Gas for the development of our country,” according to him.

“We will continue to deliver on and enable transformational public and private sector projects of this nature to the people of Nigeria,” he said.

https://www.facebook.com/1528952840718244/posts/3050899771856869/?d=n

By Melvin Tarlue