Buhari Isolated After UK Trip

Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari has gone into self-isolation on arrival from the UK.

This comes after the country’s high commission in London was closed last week for 10 days after some staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The president’s office said his isolation was in line with guidelines for international arrivals.

There are reports that the president was in close contact with the high commission officials who tested positive for coronavirus.

Nigeria has been reporting a rise in Covid-19 infections.

Source; BBC