ECOWAS has appointed Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, to chair to coordinate the response to COVID-19 in West Africa.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary summit held by the sub-regional leaders via video conferencing on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Other Presidents in the sub-region are to support Mr Buhari to deliver on his new mandate.

By Melvin Tarlue