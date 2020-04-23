Bundesliga To ‘Resume May 9’

The German football league, the Bundesliga, is expected to return to action on May 9, 2020.

The league was halted few weeks back due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

But a report by BBC says the Bundesliga is now eager to return to action with plans to play spectator-free games in May.

According to reports,

the German Football League (DFL) which is responsible for operating the Bundesliga and the second division, is determined to finish the 2019/2020 season.

This follows a meeting of DFL’s 36 professional clubs on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The meeting sought to consider the restart of the league.

DFL Chief Executive Christian Seifert says today that “If we start on 9 May, we are ready. If it is later, we will be ready again.”

“For us, what is decisive is what the politicians will decide. It is not for us to decide when.”

“Games without spectators are not what we want – but at the moment the only thing that seems feasible.”

By Melvin Tarlue