German Chancellor Warns Against Reopening Country Quickly

Angela Merkel

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has kicked against reopening Germany quickly.

She says the country risks seeing a resurgence of the coronavirus if it should reopen quickly.

The country is only at the start of its coronavirus crisis and risks squandering gains it has made in slowing the spread if it reopens too quickly, she reportedly said.

Covid-19 has infected more than 2.6 million people and killed at least 183,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 46,000 people have died in the United States.

Green card freeze:

President Donald Trump said he has signed an executive order banning all immigration into the US over coronavirus fears.



.By Melvin Tarlue