Kingpin In Assemblyman’s Murder Remanded

KILLED! Mawutor Adzahli

A 34-year-old Vincent Adjei, believed to be the ring leader in the murder of Mawutor Adzahli, Assembly Member for the Sogakope South Electoral Area in the Volta Region has been remanded into prison custody by the Dabala District Court.

He is to reappear on May 26, 2020 together with four other accomplices who were arrested earlier and remanded.

The four others include Bright Awuya, 33, Frankline Tetteh, 22, Ansong Steven 26, and Amos Agbaklah 25 years.

The Public Relations Officer In charge Of the Criminal Investigation Department,(CID) DSP Juliana Obeng in a statement said the suspects were all arrested from different locations across the country.

She urged the public to assist the police with information that could help in their continuous investigation into the case.

The Mr. Adzahli was killed in his home by unknown assailants who broke into his apartment at dawn of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The armed assailants allegedly used cement blocks to destroy the assembly member’s burglary-proof doors before entering his room.

An eye witness said the attackers shot Mr. Adzahli several times, leading to his death.

Mr Adzahli’s wife and child, who also sustained injuries in the attack, were taken to the hospital treated and discharged.

His death sparked outrage in Sogakope as some irate youth blocked the main road leading to Togo through Aflao and the police cum military had to step in to restore calm.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey