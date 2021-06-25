Buhari Returning To UK For Medical Check Up

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is returning to the United Kingdom for medical check up.

The President jet off today for London where he has been taking treatment frequently since coming to power.

The Presidency announced on Thursday, June 24, 2021, that he was leaving the country today, Friday, June 25, 2021, for a medical trip to the United Kingdom.

But Nigerians are raising concerns about his health status.

The 78-year-old President has been embarking on frequent trips to the United Kingdom for health reasons.

In his absence as usual, Vice-President Osinbajo has not been left in charge.

By Melvin Tarlue