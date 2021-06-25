Laryea Handles Hearts- Kotoko Clash

Daniel Laryea

Referee Daniel Laryea has been appointed to officiate the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko this Sunday.

The FIFA referee will take charge of the country’s biggest game of the season at the Accra Stadium between the two league title contenders.

He will be assisted by Kwasi Brobbey, Patrick Papala and Benjamin Sefa as the fourth assistant.

Laryea is considered as one of the best referees in the country and is expected to handle this crucial fixture which could be a decider for the league title on Sunday depending on the Hearts- Legon Cities game. Result was not available at press time.

Ghanasoccernet