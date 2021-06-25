Coronavirus Rock England Base

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will self-isolate. INSET: Gareth Southgate

St George’s Park yesterday became the scene of a Covid scare after a Sky Sports journalist tested positive for the virus.

Sportsmail understands that the reporter was asked to leave the premises, along with a cameraman from the broadcaster.

What were already stringent controls have been stepped up following the shambles which saw Three Lions pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell forced to self-isolate for 10 days following a lengthy chat with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour after the 0-0 draw, with Gilmour subsequently testing positive.

From the start, medical staff are known to have identified the media as a potential risk to the biosecure bubble.

As a result, there has been no contact with the press from communications officers who work directly with Gareth Southgate and the England team.

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “A reporter is isolating in a hotel and awaiting the result of a PCR test.

“The camera operative tested negative and has left St George’s Park to self-isolate.”

The positive test comes at a precarious time, as England are still in the process of handling the fall-out from Chilwell and Mount’s isolation after coming into contact with Scotland star and Chelsea team-mate Gilmour.

It emerged on Wednesday that the FA are seeking permission from Public Health England for Mount and Chilwell to take part in socially-distanced training with their team-mates over the next few days in the hope they can play some part in the last-16 tie next Tuesday.