Kwame Sefa Kayi, Bernard Avle, Others Honoured

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Wilmar Africa Limited, the leading agro-business company in Ghana, has awarded some 26 personalities at the maiden edition of Ghana Father’s Day Awards and Dinner Night to mark this year’s celebration.

The 26 fathers were honoured across various sectors ranging from creative arts and culture, oil and gas sector, the traditional media sector, sports, politics, security service, and other interesting categories.

The event, organised by Kaya Tours Ghana Limited, was held last Saturday, June 19, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

COP. Mr. Samuel Monney, D-G Technical, who delivered a keynote address on behalf of the IGP, Mr. James Oppong, said fathers should be reminded that the responsibility of fatherhood and male parenting are divine and ordained by God.

“Not only has God given men the incredible privilege of imitating him as a father. He has also placed upon the shoulders of fathers an incredible responsibility. As our society has chosen this day to celebrate fathers, it is appropriate to remind fathers of their God-given responsibilities,” he said.

The Managing Director of the Despite Media Group comprising Peace FM, Hello FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, Peacefmonline, United Television (UTV), Fadda Dickson Narh, was awarded for his contribution to the development of Ghana’s traditional media.

Fadda Dickson, who is a highly-motivated media personality with experience in media marketing strategies that have over the years detected and utilised opportunities to grow media, advertisement, and brands, has also nurtured a lot of big names in our entertainment industry.

Others awarded include the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, IGP – James Oppong-Boanuh, President of Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwame Sefa-Kayi, and head pastor of World Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh.

The winners on the night were Head Pastor, Maker’s House Int’l Chapel, Rev. Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, General Manager, Citi FM & Citi TV, Bernard Avle, and Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson (UGBS).

Plant Pathologist/ Mycologist and Lecturer, Dr. Kwekucher Ackah, Ambassador Clemence Gyato, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, and Gospel musician Minister Joe Mettle were also honoured.

Other winners were Ghanaian boxing legend, Professor Azumah Nelson, Christian spiritual leader, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, playwright and author Uncle Ebo Whyte, Mr. Patrick Sarpong, oil and gas entrepreneur, Dr. Kofi Abban, and Charles Antwi-Boahen.

Genius composer/musician, Mr. Livinstone Etse Satekla, Mr. Bismark Kyei Frimpong, Ghanaian American lawyer and judge, Mr. Agyenim Boateng, Mr. Paul Kojo Yankey, Mr. Kwasi Acheampong, Mr. Michael Kofi Gyau, Mr. Anthony Adu Nketiah, Mr. Michael Adjei, and Mr. Kwame Adu were also honoured.

BY George Clifford Owusu and Prince Fiifi Yorke