Building Contractor Grabbed For Robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has refused a bail application filed by Ebenezer Ayensu, a Building Contractor, held for aiding and abetting armed robbery.

The Building Contractor is charged together with two others now at large.

The Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah turned down the application because the accused person jumped bail in a previous matter.

The complainant in this case is a taxi driver.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that on June 6, 2018 at 8:30pm, the complainant was in charge of a taxi cab, when the accused person and two others at large stopped him at Dome crossing and hired his services to Ohene-down also at Dome Pillar II.

On the way, they asked him to stop and park while one of the accused persons, who was seated behind him got down and stood at the driver’s door pretending to pay the fare.

Others, who were seated at the back and brought out cutlasses.

The Prosecution said the accused person got down, opened the driver’s door and pulled him out and ordered him to get to the back seat as he took over the steering wheel.

He said while, the other two accomplices now at large sat side by side with the complainant at the back, they drove him to Dome crossing area, where they subjected him to severe physical abuse.

Thereafter, they pushed him out of the car and sped-off.

A complaint was lodged at Kwabenya Police Station by the taxi driver.

On August 29, 2018, complainant rushed to the Kwabenaya police and informed them that he had spotted the robbed cab at Sowutuom Police Station, sprayed as a private car with a fake private registration number.

Police proceeded to Sowutuom Police Station with the complainant and he identified the said exhibit car as his taxi.

The complainant also identified the accused person as one of those who robbed him of his taxi.

Investigation revealed that the Sowutuom Police had arrested the accused person in possession of the exhibit.

They said the accused person was processed and sent to an Accra Circuit Court 3 duly.

There, he was granted bail, which he duly executed but had since failed to appear for trial, which made the court to strike out the matter on June 4, 2020.

The accused person has allegedly committed another offence which is under investigation by Anti-Armed Robbery Unit at National Police Headquarters.

GNA