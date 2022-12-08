Bulldog, Andy Dosty Endorse Music Sensation TsaQa

TsaQa

Talented singer TsaQa is gradually winning the hearts of music lovers in Ghana. The latest to confess their admiration for him are artiste manager Bulldog and broadcaster Andy Dosty.

On Daybreak Hitz on 103.9 FM, Bulldog who was meeting the rising singer for the second time, sang his praise, as well as gave him tips that will ensure he blossoms in the Ghanaian music industry. “I’m a huge fan, and your energy is right, keep it up,” he told TsaQa.

Bulldog, who witnessed TsaQa’s performance at the 10th Ghana DJ Awards in November, further disclosed, “We’re not selling music, we’re selling persona, and you have it. When you walk into the room, there’s huge charisma. I saw you at the Ghana DJ Awards and you killed it… and it’s a blessing.”

Prior to ending the interview, host Andy Dosty who appeared fascinated by the singer’s talent, offered him a lifetime performance opportunity on all Hitz FM’s music events. He added, “That’s how we build stars, and your humility will take you very far.”

TsaQa has rapidly become a music sensation after dropping his first single ‘Onaapo’, under Hitmuzic Record Label few months ago.

The success of his single, coupled with a stunning performance at this year’s Ghana DJ Awards, earned him spots on Hitz FM’s ‘Skuuls Reunion’, Mr. Drew’s ‘Seleey Concert’, Gambo’s ‘Ashongman to the World’ and ‘Jollof and Afrobeat Festival’, the latter which came off on December 3.

TsaQa, who is currently promoting his latest single ‘Accra Fanfooler’, has been confirmed as a performing act for Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert as well as Afrochella this yuletide. ‘Accra Fanfooler’ is out on all streaming platforms.